James A. Young, 93, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
James was born in Cleveland, OH to the late Robert and Beatrice Godsey Young.
James was retired from union local #46 in Knoxville, TN.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by: his wife, Georgie B. Young; one son, Charles Daniel Young; one sister, Margaret Ferrell; and two brothers, Robert O. and Richard “Kenneth” Young.
Survivors include: one daughter-in-law, Deborah Young; two grandsons, Christopher and Eric Young; two great grandsons, Brandon and Blake Young; one great-great grandson, Braylen Young; two sisters, Sheila Irene Whaley and Marie Geisler; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet there by 9:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/donation
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Young family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Young family. (423) 282-1521