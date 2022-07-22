HAMPTON - James A. “Jim” Murray, age 79, of Hampton, Tn. Passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, peacefully at his home. Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was the son of the late Arthur J. & Betty Morton Murray. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. He attended Hampton Christian Church. He was a Master Mason of Hampton Lodge # 750 for fifty years. He was a member of UA Pipefitters and Plumbers Local # 538. Jim enjoyed fishing, riding his golf cart, helping others, and watching his grandson play/coach basketball.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Nancy McNeil Murray, of the home; Daughter & Son-In-Law: Lorie & Gary Plank of Bluff City, Tn.; Grandson & Granddaughter-In-Law: Wesley and Annie Murray of Hampton, Tn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hampton Christian Church on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. with Mr. Dewayne Calhoun, Minister officiating. The family will open the celebration up to family and friends who would like to share their memories of Jim.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Jim’s name in lieu of flowers are requested to do so to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
A special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Health Care for all their loving care and support during this difficult time. A very special thank you to his numerous friends throughout the years.