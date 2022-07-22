HAMPTON - James A. “Jim” Murray, age 79, of Hampton, Tn. Passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, peacefully at his home. Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was the son of the late Arthur J. & Betty Morton Murray. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. He attended Hampton Christian Church. He was a Master Mason of Hampton Lodge # 750 for fifty years. He was a member of UA Pipefitters and Plumbers Local # 538. Jim enjoyed fishing, riding his golf cart, helping others, and watching his grandson play/coach basketball.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Nancy McNeil Murray, of the home; Daughter & Son-In-Law: Lorie & Gary Plank of Bluff City, Tn.; Grandson & Granddaughter-In-Law: Wesley and Annie Murray of Hampton, Tn.