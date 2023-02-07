ELIZABETHTON - Jacquline Higgins Brown, 63, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Franklin-Woods Community Hospital after a long battle with MS. She was born June 4, 1959 in Norristown, PA to the late Fred and Milan Higgins. She had lived in Elizabethton for 61 years. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and East Tennessee State University. Jackie worked at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin before becoming a wife and mother. Jackie loved her family, was interested in anything her children loved or were involved in and enjoyed spending time with her beloved dogs. Jackie proudly volunteered with the Billy Graham ministry for 19 years. During the pandemic alone Jackie personally ministered to 1200 people, leading 350 to the Lord. She was a member of University Parkway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Fred Alan Higgins.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years: Scott Brown. Her Children: Bradley (Jenna) and Whitney (Joshua) Sivarajan. Her Grandchildren: Luca, Roan, Priyalena, Boaz, Davy and Nayva.

