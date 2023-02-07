ELIZABETHTON - Jacquline Higgins Brown, 63, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Franklin-Woods Community Hospital after a long battle with MS. She was born June 4, 1959 in Norristown, PA to the late Fred and Milan Higgins. She had lived in Elizabethton for 61 years. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and East Tennessee State University. Jackie worked at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin before becoming a wife and mother. Jackie loved her family, was interested in anything her children loved or were involved in and enjoyed spending time with her beloved dogs. Jackie proudly volunteered with the Billy Graham ministry for 19 years. During the pandemic alone Jackie personally ministered to 1200 people, leading 350 to the Lord. She was a member of University Parkway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Fred Alan Higgins.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years: Scott Brown. Her Children: Bradley (Jenna) and Whitney (Joshua) Sivarajan. Her Grandchildren: Luca, Roan, Priyalena, Boaz, Davy and Nayva.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor James Cambron officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Music will be provided by Zac Hagerty. Active Pallbearers will be Bradley Brown, Joshua Sivarajan, Dickie Lyons, Daniel Bowman, Dan Gathercole and Brad Harr. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brown family.