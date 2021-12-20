ELIZABETHTON - Jacqueline Pamela Pierce, age 67, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Jacqueline was born in El Paso, Texas to the late Harold Albert Babb and Wanda Hill Babb. In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Dean Babb.
Jacqueline retired as a supervisor for Levi Strauss & Company in Johnson City and attended Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church before she became ill and was unable to attend. She enjoyed horseback riding and horses, farming and had exceptional social skills. Jacqueline also traveled with her dad when he was in the military. They traveled extensively across the United States and overseas and she often called herself an ‘Army Brat’.
Those left to cherish Jacqueline’s memory include her husband of 44 years, Jerry V. Pierce of the home; three children, Pheba Babb, Jeremy (Valerie) Pierce and Justin (Stephanie) Pierce all of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Autumn Bradshaw, Joseph Jameson, Jaydon Pierce and Colton Pierce all of Elizabethton and one on the way!; also her brother, Timothy Babb of Gray, TN.
A service to celebrate Jacqueline’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Richard Hilton and Pastor Eric Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jaydon Pierce, Dexter Elliott, Gabriel Barclay, Brian Pierce, Kevin Campbell, Marcus Campbell, Stewart Guess and Justin Buckles. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Pierce and Jason Buckles. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Pierce family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.