JOHNSON CITY - Jacqueline Mae Brant Prince, age 83 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late David and Vera McRobie Brant, born to them on June 29, 1938 in Corwall, New York. Jacqueline united in marriage to Ronald Lee Prince who preceded her in death in February of 2019. Jacqueline was a loving wife, mother and a devoted grandmother. She obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree from the Blue Mountain College and worked as a Program Analyst, for 35 years, for the United States Department of Defense. Before moving to Johnson City, she attended the First Baptist Church of Pear Harbor Hawaii.
Along with her parents and husband, Jacqueline is preceded in death by a sister, Janet Brant O’Neal.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon Henegar, a granddaughter, Morgan E. Pope (Gavin) and several other relatives and friends, left behind to cherish her memory.
A graveside service for Jacqueline Mae Brant Prince will be conducted on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. All who wish to attend, are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.