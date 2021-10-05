JOHNSON CITY - Jacqueline “Jackie” Joyce Hughel Runyan, 90, Johnson City, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Jackie was born on August 19, 1931, to the late John “Jack” Hughel and Roberta “Dee” Hughel.
Jackie graduated from Good Samaritan Nursing School in Dayton, OH, in June of 1952. She was a practicing registered nurse for 46 years. The last 27 years of her career, Jackie was a public health nurse for the Washington County Health Department. While there, she was named Tennessee’s Public Health Nurse of the Year.
Jackie was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering for St. Vincent de Paul and was a Eucharistic Adorer for Perpetual Adoration for over 25 years.
Jackie’s positive attitude and outlook on life sustained her through two types of breast cancer and 10 years of dementia. Jackie had many passions including: her husband, family and career. She married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Lee Runyan, at the age of 21 in December of 1952 and would have celebrated their 69th anniversary in December. Jackie will be remembered for her infectious smile and compassionate heart, especially for those less fortunate. She adored children and enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband, Len.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by: one son, Michael Joseph Runyan; and one granddaughter, Mallory Blair Runyan.
Survivors include: her husband, Leonard Runyan; children, Marc Kevin Runyan, Sr., Anne Michelle Runyan Littleford (Morgan), John Christopher “Chris” Runyan (Alison), and Timothy “Tim” Jude Runyan (Teresa), and former daughter-in-law, Marty McKinney; grandchildren, Marc Kevin Runyan, Jr. (Katherine), Matthew Joseph Runyan (Ambrie), Fitz Morgan “Mo” Littleford, Sr. (Amanda), Hal Lee Littleford (Dana Fischer), Michael Neill Littleford, Meredith Jordan Runyan and Catherine Mary Runyan Benson (Zach), Phillip Michael Runyan, Patrick Joseph Runyan and Nicholas Andrew Runyan; great grandchildren, Fitz Morgan Littleford, III, Finley Cooper Runyan, Graham Daniel Benson, Izzabella Faith Lozano, Jaziah Nathan Lozano, Benjamin Joseph Runyan, Brayden Adam Moore, Easton Christopher Moore and Adison Blair Runyan; two siblings, Judith Cafaro and John Hughel; one brother-in-law, Stephen Runyan (Colleen); and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the caregivers, Lee Ann Crandall, Liz Roper and Tammy Ruehl who brought daily joy to Jackie's life.
The family of Jackie Runyan will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM with Father Collings officiating. The committal service will follow at 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers include: Fitz Morgan Littleford, Jr., Marc Kevin Runyan, Hal Lee Littleford, Phillip Michael Runyan, Patrick Joseph Runyan, Michael Neill Littleford, Matthew Joseph Runyan and Nicholas Andrew Runyan. A celebration of life will immediately follow the committal service at 12:30 PM at Johnson City Country Club.
The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask during visitation.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to St. Mary’s School, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Runyan family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521