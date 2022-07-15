Jaclyn “Jackie” Kirkey Jul 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Jaclyn “Jackie” Kirkey, 71, of Johnson City, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.She is survived by her husband: Mike Kirkey; mother: Elda Hilliard of Lacke, MI; sister: Teri & Jeff Barker of St. Louis, MI.She was preceded in death by her father: Bill Hilliard; brother: Vince Hilliard, and Tim Hilliard.There will be a Memorial Service in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan at a later date.Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jaclyn Kirkey Elda Hilliard Michigan Johnson City St. Louis Bill Hilliard Husband Recommended for you ON AIR