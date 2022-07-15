JOHNSON CITY - Jaclyn “Jackie” Kirkey, 71, of Johnson City, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Mike Kirkey; mother: Elda Hilliard of Lacke, MI; sister: Teri & Jeff Barker of St. Louis, MI.

She was preceded in death by her father: Bill Hilliard; brother: Vince Hilliard, and Tim Hilliard.

There will be a Memorial Service in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan at a later date.

