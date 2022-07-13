Jackson “Jack” Thomas Pohto, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2022. Jack was born in Johnson City, TN on May 29, 1997, to Christie Snapp Pohto and Gregory Pohto. He attended Towne Acres Elementary, Indian Trail Intermediate, and graduated from Science Hill High School in 2015. Jack attended ETSU. He was employed by Wyndham Hotels. Jack loved computers; he built his first gaming computer at age 13 with his own hands. He also loved cars and his 2 precious cats Ruby and Munchie.
Jack was preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, Mike Snapp; his paternal grandfather, Ralph Pohto; and his special great uncle, Bud Cress.
Jack is survived by: his mother, Christie Snapp Pohto; his father, Gregory Pohto; two brothers, Andrew Clawson and Zachary Pohto; maternal grandparents, Martha and Butch Brock; paternal grandmother, Shirley Pohto Walker; very special great aunt, Joann Snapp Cress; great-grandmother, Lurlia Snapp; aunt, Lauren Snapp Parsons; uncles, David Michael Snapp, Brian Cloyd, John Pohto, and Gary Pohto; and many great uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 12 PM until 2 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 2 PM officiated by Dustin Clawson. Burial will follow directly after at Washington County Memory Garden at 3 PM. Pallbearers will be: Teddy Clawson, Andrew Clawson, Zachary Pohto, Austin Leonard, Kevin Bradley, and David Michael Snapp.
The family wishes to thank everyone for all the love and support that has been received during this difficult time. The Lakebridge family of co-workers, the Clawson family, especially Teddy Clawson who was a big part of Jack’s childhood, Renee Bailey, Jennifer Burleson, Norene Shipley, our sweet neighbors on Rambling Rd and on Nettle Tree Court. If love could have saved Jack, he would have lived forever.
