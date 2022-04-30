Jackie W. Nave, passed away April 19, 2022. She was born in Elizabethton, TN on March 8, 1956 to Ruby V. Bralley and Ernest G. Honeycutt. Jackie retired from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center after many years of service.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tonyia H. Freeman, Sue Tyree; numerous aunts and uncles.
Left to mourn her loss is husband of 37 years, E. Randal Nave; sons, Charles E. Andes, Andrew C. Nave and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Charlsea Andes of Johnson City, Andrea and Randal Nave of Austin, TX, brother, Rev. Jerry Honeycutt and family of Roan Mountain, Mickey Honeycutt and family of Johnson City; several nieces, nephew and cousins.
The family of Jackie W. Nave will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Tetrick Funeral Services. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Jerry Honeycutt officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Nave Family.