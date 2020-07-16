JOHNSON CITY - Jackie Louise Slagle Markland, 92, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Edith Slagle.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Gene Markland, two brothers, and three sisters.
Those left to cherish Jackie’s memory include her children: Fred Markland and wife, Susi, Shelia Stinson and husband, Benny; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, sisters: Lorena Campbell, and Yvonne Cole; brother, Harry Slagle, several nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Jackie’s life during a Graveside service at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
