ELIZABETHTON - Jackie Fair Boone, age 65, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Jackie was born in Elizabethton to the late Samuel Hyder Fair, Jr. and Goldie Pearl Bare Fair. In addition to her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Fair Morgan; an infant sister, Barbara Jean Fair; and a sister-in-law, Marianne Fair.
Jackie retired as a law enforcement officer with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. She loved animals, deeply cared for her family, grandchildren and furbabies. She made friends wherever she went and never knew a stranger. Jackie was the biggest “cut-up” you could ever meet and loved to laugh more than anything. She could not always attend church but her strong faith in God got her through many tough days. No matter what happened to her in life she never lost faith in God and Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Susan (David) Kilday of Greeneville, TN; her son, Timothy Fair and fiancé, Leanna Booher of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Jamon, Joshua, Bailey, Aala, Foster, Claire and Hope; two brothers, Ronnie (Becky) Fair of Elizabethton and Randy Fair of Jonesborough. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate Jackie’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with _______ officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the Highland Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jamon Kyte, Joshua Kyte, Wiley Morgan, Rick Morgan, Timothy Fair and David Kilday. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:30 AM on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 138 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Boone family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.