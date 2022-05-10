KINGSPORT - Jack Satterfield, 80, of Kingsport, went home on Friday, May 6, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00pm at West View Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.
Jack will be laid to rest with his wife on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Military honors by VFW Boone Dam Post 4933.
Full obituary, condolences, and memories may be shared with the Satterfield family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Jack Satterfield and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.