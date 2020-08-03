JONESBOROUGH - Jack Wayne Page, age 74, of Jonesborough, passed away on July 31, 2020, at the home of his brother Frank in Blountville, Tennessee.
Jack, born in Pensacola, Florida, was son of the late Paul and Minnie Bell Page. Jack was a graduate of Milligan College (’68) and received his Masters of Accountancy at East Tennessee State University (’82). He began his long career as a naval aviator by completing Officer Candidate School at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and continued flight training receiving his Navy Wings in 1969 at NAS Brunswick. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain; retired from federal civil service with the U.S. Army; and was under contract with the U.S. Army after his second retirement. He was a Naval Flight Officer flying in the A-3 Skywarrior tactical aircraft aboard four aircraft carriers, two of which were deployed to Vietnam, achieving five combat support Air Medals. He also flew in various other aircraft during his Navy career.
Special recognition is extended to his younger brother, Frank Page, who opened his home to Jack after his cancer diagnosis and provided daily companionship and care until the end. Through the generous dedication of Frank and Frank’s family (Lynda, Keith, Lisa, Chad, and Trisha), Jack was able to spend his last months among those he loved in safe and comfortable surroundings.
Jack faced his mortality with humility, humor, and poise and – surprising no one who knew his dogged work ethic or attention to detail – left a written tribute to his family and friends, included below in his own words:
My older of two sons, Ryan, resides in Washington, DC, with his girlfriend Amina and their rescue dog, Soffi. My younger son, Reid, resides in Littleton, CO with wife, Allison, and grandchildren, Neely and Declan. All have been the pride of my life. I am also survived by my brother ( and golfing partner) Frank Page of Blountville, and sister Paula Lusk of Waynesville, NC. In addition, and always treasured, are my extended family of nephews and nieces.
I have certainly been blessed by my “adopted family” of Joel and Jean Conger, siblings, children, and grandchildren and have been extraordinarily appreciative of their loyal friendships and unquestioned love. Josh and Annie Conger and boys have been especially close to my heart.
Andrew (Andy) Kramer and wife Patricia have fulfilled my life many times over as extraordinary friends, close confidants, and people I have always been able to reach out to in good and bad times. They have been cherished.
Melinda Page, my wife, has given me many years of prized memories and love. She has given me unquestioned support for any endeavor I’ve pursued. God bless her!
Missed for many years have been my deceased “running mates” R.F. (Dick) Barnard, K. H. (Kermit) Looney and Robert (Pav) Pavlovich. They have always been in my heart and mind. For decades C. E. Parker (Ed) was my strongest mentor and closest of friends.
Not named are many of my extensive family members and close friends over the years who have given me the strong “Rocks” of my life.
Thank all of you and may God lay his fullest blessings on your souls.
A visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, TN, on Friday, August 7, from 4pm to 7:30pm.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, Jack’s family suggests a donation in Jack’s honor to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste. 225, Arlington, VA 22203), which provided Jack’s first student loan to attend college.
Condolences may be sent to the Page family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821