HAMPTON - Jack Tolley, 90, Hampton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born October 17, 1931 in Carter County to the late Charlie & Lockie Hilman Tolley. Jack was a graduate of Hampton High School, East Tennessee State College and the University of Tennessee with a Masters Degree in Education. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a teacher and coach at Cloudland High School, a Counselor at Cloudland High School and served as Principal at Cloudland High School and was a Supervisor of Special Education in Carter County making a total of 45 years in the education field. He loved farming, gardening and loved people and outdoors. Jack was a member of Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Sammie Whitehead Tolley, a granddaughter: Rachel Clawson, four brothers: Paul, Julius, Mack and Wade Tolley and three sisters: Leafie Street, Darla Hyder and Mahalie Hampton.
Survivors include his children: Sherry (Michael) Clawson, Hampton and John Charles (Joan) Tolley, Johnson City, Two Grandsons: Seth (Kayla) Clawson and John (Goldie) Tolley. Two Great Grandchildren: Colton and Rae Clawson. Two Sisters: Geneva Roberts and Shirlene Davis and One Brother: Herman Tolley. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, Minister officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be; Tim Davis, Keith Tolley, Leon Tolley, Chris Tolley, David Wade Tolley, Mike Rose and Julius Tolley, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be many family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rachel Clawson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hampton High School or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. The family would like to express a special thanks and appreciation to the James H. Quillen Medical Center Nurses and Staff, CLC Nurses and Staff and Dr. Michael Aninyei, Roland O’Leary, & Mehdi Pour Morteza. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 12 noon until 5 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, family will not be present. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
