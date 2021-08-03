JOHNSON CITY - Jack Presnell, 73, Johnson City passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 in the James H. Quillen Medical Center. He was a native of Banner Elk, NC and was the son of the late Conley and Bessie Lee Ward Presnell. Jack retired from Empire Furniture Company and attended Johnson City Baptist Temple. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served is country during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Presnell.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Presnell; three children, Jeff Presnell and wife, Elizabeth of Kingsport, Janet Presnell and Justin Presnell both of the home. Five sisters, Freda Presnell of Johnson City, Peggy Stewart of West Virginia, Bonnie Sims and husband, Teddy of Elizabethton, Vernie Turbyfill and husband, Teddy of Jonesborough and Lucy Ollis and husband, Gary of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Shannon, Taylor and Gavin Presnell; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jack will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Wilkie Brookshire officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex. Pallbearers will be Teddy Sims, Teddy Turbyfill, Gary Ollis, Jeff Presnell, Justin Presnell and Gavin Presnell. Bill Cash will serve as an honorary pallbearer. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Presnell family. 423-928-2245