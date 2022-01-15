FALL BRANCH - Jack P. Bailey, 79, of Fall Branch, TN passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
*Weather Permitting* - A Memorial and Committal Service will be conducted Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Strong and Rev. Allen Brummett will officiate.
