FALL BRANCH - Jack P. Bailey, 79, of Fall Branch, TN passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born September 5, 1942, in Johnson City, TN to the late James and Kitty Fortner Bailey, Sr.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a committed Christian and taught Sunday school for several years. Jack attended Piedmont Bible College in Winston-Salem, NC and served on the Rural Bible Mission for three years.
He had previously attended Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, Homeland Baptist Church and was presently a member of Sullivan Baptist Church.
Jack worked as a route salesman for Terry’s Potato Chips, Purity Bread Company and Merita Bread Company.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty years, Pat Bailey; daughter, Shuree Malone and husband, Bryan; son, Matthew Bailey and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Beth (Elijah) Sellers, Chad Malone, John P. Bailey and James P. Bailey; brother, James R. Bailey, Jr.; special friends, Enoch Hubbard and Ginger Mercer.
A Memorial and Committal Service will be conducted Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Strong and Rev. Allen Brummett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West African Missions, c/o Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Ginger Mercer for her compassionate care of Jack.
