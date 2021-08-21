KINGSPORT - Jack M. May, age 91, of Kingsport is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (August 18, 2021) following an extended illness. Jack was born, December 24, 1929, in Johnson City, TN. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the US Army. After his departure from the military he settled in Kingsport where he would marry his beautiful bride, Jeanette Turner May on January 5, 1952. He owned and operated Center Street Restaurant and Jack’s Restaurant for over 40 years. Jack was a former member of Ft. Robinson Baptist Church and was an active member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and also worked with the youth ministry. He faithfully served for 48+ years with the Gideon Ministry, holding several offices and speaking on behalf of the organization as they spread the gospel through the distribution of the Holy Bible. Jack served as Chairman of the Sullivan County School Board and was known as “Daddy Jack” to many of the young people whom he and Jeanette welcomed into their home.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeanette May in 2015; daughter, Lynne May Ryman in 1985; parents, George and Sarah May; and sister, Priscilla Davis.
Jack is survived by a son, Jeff May; daughter, Ellen May Coleman and husband, Stuart; 6 grandchildren, Brian Ryman and wife, Kristen, Blake Ryman and wife, Kelli, Christy Tidwell and husband, Scott, Major Stuart Coleman II and wife, Lara, Lia Bierly and husband, Nate, and Joshua May; he was a loving papaw to 9 great-grandchildren, Brewer, Elyn, Porter, Lillian, Roselyn, William, Josue’, Gabriel and Caleb, several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
Jack will be remembered for his faith, his servant’s heart, and his love of others (especially children.) In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Gideons International Kingsport North Camp, PO Box 1382, Kingsport, TN, 37662, or to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37665, (ATTN: Missions Fund.)
The family would like to express their thanks to Elmcroft Senior Living and Suncrest Hospice for their love and care for Jack.
The body will lie in state from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the sanctuary that evening. Funeral Services will follow with Pastor Rick Meade and Pastor Carl Strickler officiating. A special eulogy will be given by son-in-law, Rev. Stuart Coleman. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
To view services for Jack May via livestream please follow this link, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6058802579
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the May family.