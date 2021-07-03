UNICOI - Jack Louis South, age 82, Unicoi, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He is a son of the late John Earl South and Dicie Roark South. Jack was born in Johnson City, TN and he lived in Kansas and California before moving to Unicoi thirty-five years ago.
He was a United States Navy Veteran and awarded a Good Conduct Medal. Jack was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed riding horses, painting pictures, hunting arrowheads, fishing and watching sports. Jack loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, one sister, two half-brothers and two half-sisters.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Eric South (Lori), Green Mountain, NC; one grandson, Cody Lee South (Vanessa); one great grandson, Adrian South; two brothers: Robert W. “Bob” South (Bonnie), Jonesborough and Charles Eugene South (Lilli), Johnson City; one sister, Lorraine Whitson, Unicoi; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Reverend Garland James will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
