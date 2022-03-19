Jack Joseph Prather, age 84, passed away on March 7, 2022 in the Johnson City (TN) Medical Center. Born in New York City, he was the son of Evelyn and Theodore Roosevelt Prather. The family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Jack graduated from high school and then attended Ohio University, majoring in Journalism.
Prather was an American publicist, journalist and prolific writer in multiple genres, including biographies, public relations guide books, poetry and crime thriller novels. In the early years of his career, he worked as a reporter and sports editor for two newspapers in New Jersey, where his talent as a writer was often recognized. He received awards from the National Communicators Association and the NJ Press Association, including “Best Column in All Divisions.” He later served as Director of Public Relations at a well-known family resort before setting up his own successful marketing and consulting firm. As a PR consultant, he guided one of his clients to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. As a political consultant he served both Democrats and Republicans, including members of the U.S. Congress. As an online columnist his piece on the 50th anniversary of the death of President Kennedy was a finalist among 66,000 entries in the National Pundit Contest.
After retiring to Hendersonville, NC, Jack continued his love affair with the written word, writing articles for local magazines and newspapers and devoting much of his time to writing books. He wrote a total of seven, including the two for which he is best known: Twelve Notables in Western North Carolina, nominated for the NC Literary & Historical Association Award for Non-Fiction, and his last book, Six Notable Women in North Carolina.
Jack is survived by his loving fiancé Joyce H. Doughty of Greeneville, TN; his sisters Jean and Joanne; children Jill, Sherry and Scott; numerous nephews and nieces, and his cat Buddy, his loyal fur baby.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral.
Contributions in his name may be made to: World Central Kitchen https://donate.wck.org/give/396273/#!/donation/checkout; Washington County Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604; International Rescue Committee, P.O. Box 6068, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or a charity of your choice.
This obituary was lovingly written by Jack's family.
This obituary was lovingly written by Jack’s family.