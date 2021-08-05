JOHNSON CITY - Jack Harold Carder, 92, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born in Johnson City, TN, a son of the late Thomas Edgar Carder and Mary Katherine Greer Carder
Jack was of the Baptist faith.
He served 21 years in the US Armed forces as a member of the Marines, National Guard, and Army respectively.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his family, especially if it meant they would play cards with him. Whenever there was a football or baseball game on, you could find him watching it no matter who the team was.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Gudren Carder; six brothers; and four sisters.
Those surviving include: his children, Thomas H. Carder and wife Mindy, Mary A. Carder Cook, Mabeline R. Carder Dearstone and husband Mark, Rosemarie G. Carder Hartley and husband Jeff, Danny Carder and wife Pam; twelve grandchildren; twelve greatgrandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family of Jack carder will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 6th, 2021, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home Oak Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. A committal will be held at 10:00 AM the following day, Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet in the Morris-Baker parking lot by 9:40 AM to go in Procession to the graveside.
