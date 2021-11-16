ERWIN - Our Angel, Jack Ernest Stallard (93) of Erwin, sashayed on up to be with the Lord on the evening of November 13th, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents: Arvil T. Stallard and Inez Guinn Stallard.
Jack is survived by his do-si-do partner of 70 years, Buena Rogers-Stallard, where they promenade through life square dancing every chance they had.
Jack is also survived by his daughters: Tressa Davis, Husband Bobby of Unicoi. Tricia Bryant, Husband Tony of Knoxville. Grandson Brent Davis, Wife Tosha of Elizabethton. Though Jack never had sons of his own he claimed the two he gained as his own and Brent’s wife, Tosha as his granddaughter.
Jack was a man of the Baptist Faith and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Erwin, TN. He was also very active in his community and supported various charitable organizations.
Jack worked as a computer programmer and systems data analyst for the Clinchfield Railroad in Erwin, TN then was transferred to Jacksonville, Florida, where he then retired back to Erwin to be with his family and young grandson.
After retirement Jack and his wife traveled to many square dance events and had many friends near and far. Jack had a love of history, planes, cars, trains and square dancing. Most of all Jack loved his wife, family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved to have fun. He and his wonderful smile will be greatly missed by all.
Receiving of Friends will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Friday, November 19th, 2021, at 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Services to follow. Graveside Services will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN, Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 1:30pm. Those who wish to attend please assemble at Roselawn. Pastor Koby Strawser of First Baptist Church of Erwin will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Jack’s number one priority has always been Buena. To respect his wishes all visitors are expected to wear a face covering when greeting the family to protect Ms. Stallard from illness.
Active pallbearers are being selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are lifelong friend Dick Brown and long-time square dance friends Ray Honeycutt and Roger Serkland.
A special thank you to nurse Destinee and all the staff at JCMC for taking extra good care of Jack, ensuring his comfort. Thank you to the First Baptist Church of Erwin for being such a wonderful church family for the Stallard’s and Valley Funeral Home. Thank you to anyone else we may have forgotten.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Jack Ernest Stallard through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.