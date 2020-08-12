UNICOI - Jack Douglas Young, age 84, of Unicoi,TN passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones Monday August 10th 2020. Jack was bornNovember 19th 1935 and raised in the Glen Ayre community of Bakersville, NC.
He was a classy southern gentleman. A few of his many lifetime achievements were: Purchasing Agent for the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island, MI, Chief Deputy Sheriff and Jailer in Bakersville, NC, and owner of J&L Construction Incorporated for 30 years. Jack was in the Enlisted Reserves Corps for 8 years. He also loved to read, travel, play golf, and dance flatfoot.
He was a member of New Salem BaptistChurch and had a love for many other churches along the way including Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City, TN, Bella Vista Baptist Church inEdgewater, FL and Odom Chapel Churchin Bakersville, NC.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pearl Young, brother Bob N. Young, and his deceased first wife, Lee Ella Young of 29 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his loving wife Rose Marie Young of 19 years, daughter Pamela Y. Guinn and husband Craig of Johnson City, TN, stepson Ronald Whitt, of Unicoi, TN, granddaughter, Jessica Oakes and husband Greg, and great-granddaughters, Jerrica and Peyton, of Roan Mountain, TN, one sister Brenda Young Wheelock and husband Gary of Jonesborough, TN, sister-in-law, Jackie Young of Johnson City, TN, and nieces and nephews, and his beloved support dog mini Schnauzer, Katie Rose.
A special thanks to James and Eloise Henline, from Bakersville, NC for their lifetime friendship. A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care Jack received.
Jack had requested to be cremated. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 16th 2020 at 4:00PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until4:00PM prior to the service at New Salem Baptist Church 421 Lester Snapp Rd., Limestone, TN Pastor Craig Ponder and Associate Pastor Bobbie Joe Barker will be officiating. The memorial service will be streaming live at www. newsalemchurch.net.
Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadow View Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Young family.