ELIZABETHTON - Jack Clemons, 91, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late John & Rose Richardson Clemons. He was retired from General Shale as a Jack Operator. He had served in the Tennessee National Guard. He loved to fish, hunt and work in his garden. Jack was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church where he drove a church bus for several years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Alma June Lyons Clemons, a son: Jeffrey Clemons, two sisters: Venie Carr and Lena Hayes and two brothers: R.J. and Thomas Clemons. His daughter-in-law: Barbara Clemons and his son-in-law: Clarence Frye.
Survivors include his children: Blenda Hester, Barbara (Clarence) Taylor, Gary Lynn Clemons, Richard Clemons, Robin (Richard) Guy, Billy Jack (Lisa) Clemons, Timothy Allen (Tina Davis) Clemons, Jerry Clemons, Vickie Frye and Michael John (Rebecca) Clemons. 32 Grandchildren, 49 Great Grandchildren and Five Great Great Grandchildren. One Sister: Helen Gass. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Burleson, Rev. Steve Burleson and his grandson, Ethan Clemons. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Clemons family