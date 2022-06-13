UNICOI - Jack Arnold Jones, 93, Unicoi, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a short illness at Governor's Bend Retirement and Assisted Living in Erwin, TN, Saturday morning, June 11, 2022. Mr. Jones was born on September 23, 1928, in Unicoi, TN to the late Mack Jones and Mabel McInturff Jones Renfro. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School and lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991 to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley. He retired as Vice President in charge of sales after 45 years of service to Summers Hardware. Mr. Jones proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army from November 1950 to October 1956.
Jack was a faithful member of Unicoi United Methodist Church. Along with being an avid golfer, he had a passion for the University of Tennessee football and basketball programs. He also loved everything NASCAR. He traveled with Issy to many countries around the globe where they enjoyed all the different culture and beauty this world has to offer.
In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by one sister, Shelby Leedy and husband Sam Leedy; one brother, Johnny Jones and stepfather, Richard Renfro.
Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Jones are his beautiful loving wife of 67 years, Isabella Crowder Jones, his son Scott Jones and longtime partner Wendy Fox; sister-in-law Kathy Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends in the main sanctuary at Unicoi United Methodist Church, Thursday June 16, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm with services to follow. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11am. Those who wish to join the family are asked to meet at Shepherd Glenn, 220 Swingle Rd., Unicoi, TN at 10:50am after which Mr. Jones will be laid to rest in Swingle Cemetery. Officiating the services will be Rev. Mike Pinner and Rev. Garland James. Honorary pallbearers for Mr. Jones include Kevin McInturff, Donald Simerly, Buddy Jones, Dennis Ingram, Doug Henry, Dewitt Ingram, Ray McInturff, Randall Seward, TK McInturff, Rocky McInturff, Allan McInturff, Anthony McInturff, Ed Lingerfelt, Wayne Lingerfelt, Michael Marshall, George Marshall, Bill Beales, Gary Crowder, Larry Good, Mark Crowder, Jeff Crowder, Carl Jones, George Jones, Dewitt Simerly, David Simerly as well as other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia St, Unicoi, TN 37692.
The family of Mr. Jones wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff who cared for him at Unicoi Co. Hospital, Amedisys Hospice Care and special thanks to the loving staff at Governor's Bend who helped to make the end of his journey here on earth a very special one.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Jones family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Jones family. (423) 743-1380.