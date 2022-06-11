ELIZABETHTON - Jack Anderson Chambers, age 94, Elizabethton, went to Glory on June 9, 2022 at his home on Jim Elliot Road surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Eliga Scott Chambers and Evelin Blevins Chambers and was born on a cold, snowy day, at home, on Tiger Creek. He attended Hampton Elementary School and after his father’s unexpected death, he left school after the 6th grade to help his mother raise his younger siblings. He worked at North American Rayon (back in the day when they sent a bus, driven by Gene “Hog” Wilson, to Tiger Creek to pick up employees to be transported to work at the plant). He served proudly for his country in Germany as a Corporal for the First U.S. Army Rangers. After his service in the military, he returned to North American Rayon and retired as a security guard at the age of 72. He married the love of his life, Margaret Christine Jones, on September 21, 1956, at Unicoi Methodist Church and they were married for 61 years.
Jack was a faithful member of Oak Grove Christian Church since 1956, serving in numerous leadership roles including Elder, Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of the House and Grounds Committee. It was not uncommon for him to be late for Sunday lunch because he would take communion to shut-ins, surrounding hospitals and nursing homes with his good friend, Haynes McKeehan. He enjoyed attending the Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship. He was a member of the Carter County Cattlemen’s Association and was voted Small Farmer of the Year. He was a member of the Watauga Lodge, 3rd Degree and the Scottish Right of Free Masonry, 32nd Degree of Knoxville, TN. He was also a member of the VFW Post 2166, Elizabethton, the American Legion Post 49, and the Disabled American Veterans #17, Elizabethton. Pap, as most called him, enjoyed raising a garden, growing tobacco, raising cattle, and fishing. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in various sports and church activities. He especially enjoyed the times spent with family and friends around the kitchen table.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine in 2017 and his siblings, Mack Chambers, Bula Holtsclaw, Zeke Chambers, and Virginia Blair. Pap leaves behind to cherish his memories, his sister, June Dale Barnett; two children: Brenda Ford and husband, Ken, Jeff Chambers and wife, Susan; five grandchildren: Samuel Ford/Carrie, Jacob Ford/Brandy, Daniel Chambers, Jason Chambers/Elizabeth, and Nicole Chambers/Jeff “Skeeter” Bowers; eleven great-grandchildren: Anderson Ford, Boone Ford, Bentley Layne Ford, Ayden Chambers, Cooper Chambers, Nolan Chambers, Weston Chambers, Adelyne Chambers, Ryan Wilson, Chris Wilson, and Keaton Radar; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday June 13, 2022, at the Jack and Christine Chambers Pavilion at Oak Grove Christian Church, 436 Jim Elliot Road, Elizabethton, TN with service to follow. Service will be held by Pastor Jeff Curtis and Pastor Estil Williams. Music will be under the direction of Hunter Berry. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 14, 2022the Mountain Home Cemetery (Historic Section) in Johnson City, TN. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Pallbearers will be Jamie Clark, Kirk Hayes, Mark Edens, Phil Coleman, Mark Norman, and Tommy Little. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Gouge, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jack has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be given to Oak Grove Christian Church or the charity of your choice. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard Dav 39, Bluff City.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and all those involved in his care during his last days and special caregiver for years, Karen Freeman. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Chambers family