PINEY FLATS - Jack Anderson Bonner, Sr, age 90 of Piney Flats, TN. Jack was born April 3, 1932, and passed away on May 27, 2022. Jack attended Gulf Coast Military Academy in Biloxi, MS thru the 8th grade graduating Junior High School in May 1946. He then attended and graduated from Southern Choctaw High School in Choctaw County, AL in May 1950. After High School, he attended and Graduated from the University of Alabama in 1954 with a BS in Business. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, Eta Chapter while at the University of Alabama. After Graduating from Alabama, Jack served in the Armed Forces of the United States Military as a Private - 2 Infantry until 1956. At The University of Alabama, Jack met and married the love of his life, Martha Sue Porch Bonner. Sue was from Waverly, TN. After Jack got out of the military, they moved to his Parents house in Gilbertown, AL. They stayed and cared for Jack's father (Seaborn L. Bonner) until his death. Then they moved to Butler, AL and Jack started work with American Can, Pennington, AL, as a salesman. They then moved to Birmingham, AL where Jack worked as a medical sales representative for Durr Surgical Supply Company and raised two children. In 1979, the couple moved to Waverly, TN to care for Sue's parents, Bob & Polly Porch, until their death. Jack & Sue remained in Waverly for several years where they had so many great and loving friends. After the death of his loving wife in 2010, Jack moved to Piney Flats, TN to live with his son and daughter-in-law. While in Piney Flats, Jack joined his daughter-in-laws family church of 5 generations, Piney Flats United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class. Jack's family knows we will enjoy his company once more when we all go to be with our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the office and staff at Claiborne Medical Center for their love and care shown to Jack Bonner. He was provided comfort and care above and beyond expectations during his last weeks. Jack loved his family, did not know a stranger and lived life to the fullest - just ask anyone who knew him. Join us in raising a toast to a great man our Father, Granddaddy, Great Grandaddy, Uncle, Cousin and Friend - Jack A. Bonner Sr!! "Grief is happiness remembered!" We have so many good memories of Jack who had a long and great life!! Jack is SURVIVED BY: Son and Daughter-In-Law Jack A. (Andy) Bonner, Jr & Leslie Landreth Bonner of Piney Flats, TN Daughter and Son-In-Law, Nancy Bonner McBride & Hank McBride of Nolensville, TN. Granddaughter Katey McBride Crowder and husband Michael Crowder of Knoxville, TN and Great Grandchildren, Henry James Crowder, Lucy Rae Crowder, and Iris Caroline Crowder. Granddaughter Laura Lane McBride and Fiancé Matt Griffith of Brentwood, TN; Granddaughter Sarah Bonner Shanks and husband David A. Shanks and Great Grandchildren, Alexa Katherine Shanks, Connor Alexander Shanks, and William Anderson Shanks. Granddaughter Suzanne Bonner Plummer and Husband David Michael Plummer of Hoover, AL. Great Grandchildren, Jackson David Plummer, and Harper Sue Plummer. Granddaughter Janie Dobyns Bonner of Piney Flats, TN. Great grandson Ryland Jameson Bonner. Grandson Joseph Cosmo Onks of Johnson City, TN. Niece: Margaret Ann Fleming Strickland and husband Troy Strickland of Dixons Mills, AL; Nephews: Charles Fleming and wife Martha Fleming of Joao Pessoa, Brazil; David and wife Shelli Strickland, Orlando, FL; Jonathan and wife Candace Strickland, Hoover, AL; Robbie and wife Heidi Horne of Nashville, TN. PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: His wife Sue Porch Bonner in 2007 after 52 years of marriage; Parents: Seaborn Lafayette & Lille Mae Lane Bonner of Gilbertown, AL; Sister Emma Margaret Bonner of Gilbertown, TN; Sister Grace Bonner Willis of Gilbertown, AL; Sister S.L. Bonner Champion Fleming of Gilbertown, AL. Nephew: William Ralph Champion, Jr of Dallas, TX; Nieces: Dinah Fleming Horne and Husband Bob Horne of Gilbertown, AL; Wendy Horne of Gilbertown, AL. The family will have a memorial service at Piney Flats United Methodist Church on Saturday June 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm. The Reverend Paul Montgomery will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 355 Piney Flats Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686. ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~