ELIZABETHTON - J. Ray Smith, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Daniel C. & Bessie Bunton Smith. He was a retired employee of Tri-State Container. J. was a member of the Unaka Rod & Gun Club and the National Rifle Association. He loved horses, loved to hunt, farm and loved to be in the Mountains. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Delores McKinney Smith who passed away April 5, 2013, a daughter: Diane Smith Moore, two sisters: Margaret Ellison and Leta Barnett and a brother: Dale Smith. He attended Pleasant Beach Baptist Church.
Survivors include his Granddaughter: Ashley Moore Anderson & husband, Kelly, a Great Grandson: Hayden James Anderson. His sisters: Audrey Newton and Martha Bare. Brothers: Freddie Smith & wife Sue, and Dale Smith. His son-in-law: Carl W. Moore.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Fowler officiating. Interment will follow the service. Music will be provided by Greg Rusten. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday morning until 12 Noon. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
