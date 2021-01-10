ERWIN - J. Katheryn Robertson Banner, age 82, of Erwin, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital with her loving husband and son holding her hand. She was a native of Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late John and Jessie Tapp Robertson. Katheryn was a member of Harvest Time Christian Church and enjoyed being a pleasant woman to everyone she met. She was a simple, loving and kind housewife. Mrs. Banner was the very best wife, mother and grandmother to her family. The best way to describe this kind and loving woman is Proverbs 31. In addition to her parents, Katheryn is preceded in death by a brother, John Robertson, Jr. and sisters, Mary Jane, Jeanette and Hilda.
Katheryn Robertson Banner has left behind to cherish her memories: Loving Husband of 64 years, Bill Banner of Erwin; Son, Wm. Mark Banner of Erwin; Daughter, Donna Feducovich of Charlotte, NC;
Granddaughter, Deanna Feducovich of Asheville, NC; Sister, Carolyn Allen; Lifelong Friend, Wanda Tapp.
The family will hold a graveside service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12, 2021, under the Mausoleum Portico of Evergreen Cemetery. Gerald Holly will officiate. Those who wish to attend will meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Unicoi County Mask mandate, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
