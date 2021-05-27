“Well done my good and faithful servant.” Words desired in the hearts of every child of God. And on May 26, 2021, J.E. ‘Baldy’ Bennett answered the call of his Lord and Savior and finished his earthly journey of 84 years to go home to spend eternity in Heaven. Baldy was born August 5, 1936 to Thomas and Lockie Bennett. Other than his parents, Baldy was preceded in death by his sisters, Madge Bailey, Wiladean Shelton and Artilee Whaley and one brother T.J. Bennett.
J.E. ‘Baldy’ Bennett served Unicoi County 20 years as its Register Of Deeds. Baldy was an active and charter member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin. He was a member of the Gideons and took an active roll in distributing God’s word in the school system and community. He served on the Unicoi County Gas Utility District Board for several years. Baldy was a member of the Erwin Kiwanis Club and served as its president. He was a member of the Erwin Jaycees and Unicoi County Ruritan. He was a Mason and Shriner and an avid supporter of Saint Judes. Voted Soil Conservationist Farmer Of The Year in 2007, Baldy loved farming the land and had a real passion for raising cattle. He once commented that he hoped God had a place in Heaven for him to watch over cattle. Young and old loved seeing Baldy’s smiling face as he drove buses for the Unicoi County School system as well as USA Raft. He was a charter member of the Southside Volunteer Fire Department.
Baldy’s dedicated and loving wife of 62 years is Beverly Bennett. Other members of his beloved family include his daughter Donna Edwards and husband Darrell, son Jeff Bennett and wife Beth, daughter Marcia Ambrose and husband Todd, son Patrick Bennett and wife Julia. Grandchildren Benjamin Edwards and wife Rachael, Mary Beth Metcalf and husband J.P., Whitney Adkins, Caleb Bennett and wife Ashley, Cameron Edwards, Ethan Bennett and girlfriend Allison, Brianna Edwards and fiancé’ Ryan Berry and Enoch Bennett. Great Grand Children Eli and Charli Edwards, Mattie Cate Bennett. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and special family members Brenda McCurry and Cathy Wilson.
Great thanks to the staff of Erwin Healthcare and special thanks to Margaret Wilson and Vennie Rice, Amedisys Home Healthcare and Health And Homecare of Erwin.
In lieu of flowers the J.E. Baldy Bennett Family requests donations be made to Gideons International, Southside Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund or Saint Judes.
The family will receive friends this Sunday, May 30th, 11am - 2pm, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin. Service begins at 2pm and officiating will be Pastors Kevin Laws, Charlie Trivette and Bernie Jones. Full Masonic Rights will be rendered. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin. Pallbearers will be Caleb Bennett, Enoch Bennett, Ethan Bennett, Benjamin Edwards, Darren Higgins and Todd Ambrose.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of J.E. ‘Baldy’ Bennett through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.