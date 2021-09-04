J.C. McCurry, 87, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1933. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann McCurry; his brothers, Tillman, Same, Bacchus and Fred McCurry; his sisters, Gladys Erwin, Milliam Williams, Mary Edwards, and Ruby Wilson.
He is survived by his son, Jerry W. McCurry and wife Dixie; his grandchildren, Sarah Dugger and Husband Andy, and their children, Devin, Tiffany, Lindsey, Lucas and Malachi Dugger, of Blountville, Thomas McCurry and wife Cassie and their daughter Brooklyn McCurry of Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews. He was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church.
This obituary was lovingly written by the McCurry Family.
