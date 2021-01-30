JOHNSON CITY - Ivan Wheeler “I.W.” Brown, 76, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center. He was a native of Butler, Tennessee and was a son of the late R.V. Brown and Margaret Pearl Dugger Brown. Ivan was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a life member with Plumber and Pipefitters Local 538 with 53 years, joining October 5, 1967. Ivan was an avid fisherman and spent a lot of time hand making fishing tackle for himself and others. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Brown and a brother, Leon Brown.
Survivors include three sons, Jeff Brown and wife, Tammy of Kingsport, Keith Brown and wife, Tina of Jonesborough and Chris Brown of Kingsport; a grandson, Daniel Brown of Jonesborough; a granddaughter, Alexis Austin of Johnson City; a brother; a sister; several nephews and a niece; also many fishing friends.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. David Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Wednesday from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending these services you are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Brown family. 423-928-2245