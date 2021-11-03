GRAY - Ivan D. Lett, 83, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, October 29, 2021. Ivan was born on November 17, 1937, in Maynardville, Tennessee, to the late Curtis and Gustava “Jane” Lett.
Ivan was a native of Gray, but had lived in Moline, Illinois for 30 years before moving back to Gray in 1992 after retiring. He worked as a forklift driver at the John Deere Foundry in East Moline, Illinois for 26 years. He also served with the Auxiliary Civil Defense Police for approximately 20 years. Ivan enjoyed motorcycling, watching old western movies, listening to gospel music, as well as mowing and taking care of his lawn.
In addition to his parents, Ivan was also preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Lett, 8 brothers and 1 sister.
Those left to cherish Ivan's memory include his son Terry & wife Mio Lett; his daughter Jackie Lett & fiance Rodney Willstead; 2 grandchildren Cameron and Shane Lett, his brother Everette Lett, along with four very special nephews and nieces, Darrell & Linda Lett, Anthony Conner and Lisa Horne. As well as several other nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, located in Gray, Tennessee, on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00-6:00 PM. A funeral service will follow beginning at 6:00 PM. Pastor Bobby Joe Barker will be officiating the services.
There will also be a graveside service held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, cemetery, located in Gray, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, beginning at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at NHC for their loving care.
Condolences can be sent to Ivan’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ivan D. Lett.