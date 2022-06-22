Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
Issy was a faithful member of Unicoi United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and participated in the United Methodist Women of Faith and the senior adult gatherings at the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. Her passion in life was her family and her church. She had a wide range of interests including bowling, gardening and canning, arts and crafts of all types and selling Sarah Coventry jewelry. She was famous for her homemade butterscotch pie and hamburger casserole. She took painting lessons from Urban Bird who gave her the confidence to complete several portraits of the old family farmhouse which are proudly displayed in their home. She also had a passion for the University of Tennessee football and basketball programs. She and Jack traveled to many countries around the globe where they enjoyed all the different culture and beauty this world has to offer. She could also tell a cute joke like no other.
In addition to her parents, Issy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years; Jack Jones, sisters; Jesse Marshall & husband Robert, Juanita Beals & husband Bob, Dorothy (Dot) Good & husband Argile, Ruth Henry & husband John. Brothers; Earl Crowder & wife Bernice and Jim Crowder & wife Betty. One sister-in-law; Shelby Leedy & husband Sam. One brother-in-law; Johnny Jones. Those left to cherish the memory of Mrs. Jones are her son Scott Jones and longtime partner Wendy Fox, Sister in-law Kathy Jones, several nieces, nephews.
The family will receive friends in the main sanctuary at Unicoi United Methodist Church, Friday June 24, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm with services to follow. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022. Those who wish to join the family are asked to meet at Shepherds Glenn, 220 Swingle Rd., Unicoi, TN at 10:20am after which Mrs. Jones will be laid to rest in Swingle Cemetery. Officiating the services will be Dr. Mike Pinner and Rev. Garland James. Honorary Pallbearers for Mrs. Jones include Doug Henry, Danny Good, Richard Tanner, Nick Johnson, Jeff Crowder, Josh Marshall, Tim Waltz, Kevin Mcinturff, Zak Tanner, Seth Markum, Keith Jones, Larry Good, Bill Beales, Gary Crowder, George Marshall, Michael Marshall, Mark Crowder, Michael Jones, Eddie Good, Dewitt Ingram, David Good as well as other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia St, Unicoi, TN 37692.
The family of Mrs. Jones wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff who cared for her at Johnson City Medical Center and special thanks to the loving staff at Governor's Bend who cared for both she and Jack during their stay over the past several months. The staff and facility of Governor's Bend truly made a home for them.
