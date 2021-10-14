JOHNSON CITY - Isaac “Ike” Anderson Linville Jr., 89, Johnson City passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence with his family at his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was the son of the late Isaac Anderson Linville Sr. and Lucy Hodges Linville. Mr. Linville retired from the United State Postal Service after 33 years of service. He was a veteran having served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era. Mr. Linville was a proud member of the VFW Post 2108 where he had served as commander. Over the years he enjoyed farming and Tennessee football but his greatest joy was his family, especially the time he had with his grandsons. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Mosier; a granddaughter, Jennifer; a sister, Georgia Byrd and the mother of his children, Barbara Bennett.
Survivors include a son, David Linville and his wife, Robin of Johnson City; a daughter, Patricia Smith of Erwin; his grandchildren, Connor Linville and his wife, Maecie of Knoxville, Christopher Linville and his wife, Meredith of Johnson City, Daniel Mosier, Jackie, and Jessica; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Linville and Jasmine; a very special friend, Shirl Davis; also his pride and joy, his dog, Cooper.
Funeral services for Mr. Linville will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow the funeral at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Elizabethton and Tina Hughes for the wonderful care they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245