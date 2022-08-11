ELIZABETHTON - Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover & Jennie Pierce Ellis. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States Navy during World War II. She was retired as Office Manager at Russ Swanay Real Estate. She was a member of the Elizabethton Senior Citizens. Iris loved to work in her flower garden and yard. She attended Oak Street Baptist Church for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Ellis, her daughters Nancy Ellis, Barbara Ellis Melton, her sisters: Ora, Lorraine, Nina, Virginia and Annie and her brothers: David and K.P.
Survivors include her son-in-law: Mike Melton, Her Grandsons: Vance Melton and Daniel Melton. Her special nieces & nephews: Jacquline Hull, Pat Humphreys, Julie Hester Honeycutt, Wayne Jenkins, Danny “Pert” Jenkins, Millie Turrentine Jenkins, Susan Turrentine Smith, Dale Jenkins and her Elizabethton Senior Citizens friends and neighbors on Race Street.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bob Polk and Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. The Eulogy will be given by her son-in-law: Mike Melton. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Mike Melton, Steve Honeycutt, Buddy Humphreys, Russ Swanay, Bill Swanay, and Vance Melton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ellis family.