WATUAGA, TN - Ireta Frances Davis Gurley, age 80, of Watauga, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at Hermitage Health Center. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Frances Bane Brunk. Ireta was a member of Church of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed going to church, working puzzles, her chickens, and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Davis; second husband, Charles Gurley; daughter, Lisa Davis; son, Michael Davis; grandson, Brandon Scalf, three brothers, Clarence Brunk, Norman Brunk and William Brunk, and sister, Joyce Brunk.
Those left to cherish her memories include her five daughters, Angie Davis, of Johnson City, TN, Alexis Davis and husband Adrian Hopson, Linda Scalf, Debbie Davis and husband Jesse Ambrose, and Naomi Runyon and husband Joey, all of Watauga, TN; four sons, Kenny Davis and wife Karen, Timmy Davis (Shannon), Claude Davis Jr., Charles Gurley (Jasmine), all of Watauga, TN; brothers, Steve Brunk, Danny Brunk, and Gary Brunk; four sisters, Paulette Lewis, and Patricia Runyon, Betty Garrett, and Linda Runyon; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Ireta Frances Davis Gurley will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services, Sunset Chapel between the hours 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the service on Tuesday.
A committal and entombment service for Ireta Frances Davis Gurley will be held following the service on Tuesday at East Tennessee Cemetery, Mausoleum of Peace at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Don Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be Adrian Hopson, Daniel Runyon, Charles Gurley, Jessee Ambrose, Joey Runyon, and Steve Yancey.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, 100 W 4th Ave, Watauga, TN 37694.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County and Washington County are mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the counties wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and/or the graveside are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing recommendations.
