Irene "Reny" Loy Higgs, born Virginia Irene Loy, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the age of 90. Reny was a long-time resident of Johnson City and was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Reny was born in Knoxville, TN, on Oct. 17, 1932, the daughter of Pauline Nichols Loy (1910-1963) and Roy Clayton Loy (1908-1973). She is survived by her daughters, Julia Lee Higgs and Laura Lynn Higgs Kappel, her two grandchildren, Sheldon and Amalia Kappel, and many nieces and nephews. She was also a mother figure to several people who have been close to the family for decades.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.