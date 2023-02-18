Irene "Reny" Loy Higgs, born Virginia Irene Loy, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the age of 90. Reny was a long-time resident of Johnson City and was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Reny was born in Knoxville, TN, on Oct. 17, 1932, the daughter of Pauline Nichols Loy (1910-1963) and Roy Clayton Loy (1908-1973). She is survived by her daughters, Julia Lee Higgs and Laura Lynn Higgs Kappel, her two grandchildren, Sheldon and Amalia Kappel, and many nieces and nephews. She was also a mother figure to several people who have been close to the family for decades.
Reny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jackson "Jack" Higgs (1932-2015), her brother Roy L. Loy (1929-1983), and two sisters, Dollie Haun (1930-2010) and Catherine Elliott (1934-2019).
Reny grew up in Knoxville and attended Young High School, where she represented the school at Girls State. In 1954, Reny graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in business. While in college, she worked for the Tennessee State Testing Office and was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. After college, she worked at Eastman Chemical Company as a secretary in the research department. There she met a chemist, Rebecca Higgs Feagins, who introduced Reny to her brother Jack Higgs.
In 1958, Reny married Jack in Taipei, Taiwan, where Jack was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. Reny was courageous by flying there alone and taking four separate propeller planes. Reny and Jack remained in Taiwan for one year and traveled throughout the country and Hong Kong before returning to the U.S.
Reny and Jack were then stationed at many different Air Force bases in the U.S. Then, in 1962, Reny returned to her hometown of Knoxville while Jack was stationed in Japan, and that year, they welcomed their daughter Julia Lee Higgs into the world. After her birth, they moved to Hanscomb Air Force Base in Massachusetts and lived there until 1963, when Jack resigned his commission and Reny and Jack returned to Knoxville while Jack worked on his Ph.D. in English. In 1965, Reny and Jack had a second daughter, Laura Lynn Higgs. A year later, they moved to Richmond, KY, where Jack taught at Eastern Kentucky University.
In 1967, Reny and Jack moved to Johnson City, TN, and lived in the same house for the remainder of their lives. Jack was a professor of English at East Tennessee State University. Reny supported her husband's career, often typing manuscripts with carbon paper before the days of the computer. Reny was a stay-at-home Mom when their daughters were young. She was a room mother and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was a good homemaker, and the family always had dinner around the table where everyone shared the day's activities. Reny was a wonderful cook and seamstress, often making clothes for her daughters. She and Jack had an active social life and had many friends in the community. They took regular vacations to see family, which built the solid relationships that extended to second and third cousins. Christmas holidays always included lots of cousins, aunts, and uncles as well as visiting international students and anyone else who needed a place to celebrate. These times were especially joyous with fellowship, fun, games, and wonderful meals. The family took vacations every year, often to Myrtle Beach, and in 1977, they went on a driving tour to California and saw memorable sites all along the way.
When the children were older, Reny worked at ETSU as the secretary in the Mass Communications Department. She was a valued colleague and office manager who helped thousands of students work out their schedules and fulfill their graduation requirements. She also served as an advisor to Sigma Kappa sorority. Together, Reny and Jack provided a home away from home for many ETSU students, especially those from abroad. After 15 years at ETSU, Reny retired in 1994.
In 1998, Reny and Jack became grandparents to Sheldon, and in 2000, Amalia was born. Reny wanted to be called "Grandmother" and found great joy in playing that role. Sheldon and Amalia always knew they could turn to her for encouragement and support. She loved playing games with them, such as Old Maid, Crazy Eights, and Yahtzee, reading stories when they were young, cooking their favorite foods, and hearing all about their activities. She was a strong presence throughout their lives and provided them a great sense of security.
Reny enjoyed playing bridge and was in multiple bridge clubs. She also patiently taught her daughters and grandson to play bridge, and they have enjoyed many hours around the table. She was an excellent seamstress and created many beautiful quilts of various designs and colors, now treasured family heirlooms. Her daughters and grandchildren will remember her for hemming pants and repairing clothing. Reny was a gracious hostess and a good cook who invited hundreds of people into her home for a visit or party, welcoming visitors with her hometown cooking, a listening ear, good conversation, and lots of laughter. Reny also canned hundreds of jars of home-grown green beans, even in her final years, as well as jars of tomatoes and strawberry preserves. The memories of her in the kitchen and around the table will be some of the most long lasting.
Reny often said that two of the best investments in life are education and travel. She lived to see both daughters complete their doctorates and both grandchildren graduate from college. Reny was an avid reader and enjoyed watching biographies, documentaries, Jeopardy, and golf tournaments. She also loved working jigsaw and crossword puzzles and playing Sudoku. Reny participated in book clubs and attended educational and cultural events such as performances at Barter Theater. She enjoyed keeping up with the lives of the British royals and was often told that she resembled Queen Elizabeth.
Reny and Jack traveled extensively around the world throughout their lives and developed friendships with people all over the world. They both related many interesting and funny stories about their adventures traveling, and they passed on this love of travel to their daughters and grandchildren.
Reny was very positive and had a marvelous sense of humor. She laughed easily and could find the good in any situation. She was extremely well organized, typing messages on a post-it note, typing out the Christmas menu, tracking expenses on a fourteen-column paper spreadsheet, and labeling the contents of Christmas gifts in shorthand. Her strong and independent spirit was coupled with her honesty, compassion, and empathy. She freely gave advice and wisdom, showed understanding, and offered encouragement. Reny said that an important part of life is to have good friends, and she certainly enjoyed the richness of many great friendships. Reny had a long and beautiful life and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love. We would all do well to try to be a little bit like Reny.
A celebration of life service and reception will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Carnegie Hotel in the Taylor salons on the lower level. Those present will have an opportunity to share a few words about Reny.
Reny's ashes will be laid to rest alongside Jack at the family cemetery in Middle Tennessee in Marshall County in May. The family welcomes cards with remembrances you have had of Reny and her impact on your life. Please send those to 9 Okeechobee Drive, Johnson City, TN, 37604.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in her name, she supported both of these causes: (1) Roberts Cemetery Association, which cares for the small family cemetery in Middle Tennessee where her ashes will be buried. Contributions go toward upkeep of the cemetery. Checks can be made payable to Roberts Cemetery Association and mailed to 9 Okeechobee Drive, Johnson City, TN, 37604. Or (2) "The Jack and Irene Higgs Award Endowment for Literature and Language" at ETSU, which supports one graduate student scholarship and two undergraduate student essay awards. Please send contributions to ETSU Advancement, P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614 or visit etsu.edu/give. Make checks payable to the ETSU Foundation and include the following on the memo line: "Mrs. Irene Higgs/The Jack and Irene Higgs Award Endowment for Literature and Language."