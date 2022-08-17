Irene Mittie Carden Fleenor, born September 22, 1926, passed into her heavenly home on August 15, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare. She lived all her life in Carter County in the Horseshoe Community above Wilbur Dam. She was an accomplished seamstress making clothes for her family. She retired from East Tennessee Undergarment. Irene loved the Lord, she was a soft-spoken woman, and loved her family and her Keenburg Freewill Baptist Church family.

She was the daughter of the late Kinch L. Carden and Juanita Collins Carden.

