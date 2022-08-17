Irene Mittie Carden Fleenor, born September 22, 1926, passed into her heavenly home on August 15, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare. She lived all her life in Carter County in the Horseshoe Community above Wilbur Dam. She was an accomplished seamstress making clothes for her family. She retired from East Tennessee Undergarment. Irene loved the Lord, she was a soft-spoken woman, and loved her family and her Keenburg Freewill Baptist Church family.
She was the daughter of the late Kinch L. Carden and Juanita Collins Carden.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Hershiel Fleenor, her son, Robert Fleenor, her grandson, Michael Fleenor, two daughters in law, Patti Fleenor and Gayle Fleenor, her brothers, Willard Carden, Verl Carden, Elmer Carden, Herbert Carden, Ira Carden, Huey Carden, Gee Carden, and sister, Stella Mae Carden, a grandson by marriage, Brian Barron and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Gene (Gail) Fleenor, Linda (James) Gresham and Jerry Fleenor, her grandchildren, Jennifer (Billy) Olson, Nancy (Todd) Weaver, Shane Fleenor, Brigitte Howell, Ginger (Josh) Wilcox, Maggie (Sam) Booher, Christie Barron and Rachel Fleenor, great-grandchildren, Hannah Woodby, Blair and Mabel Olson, Seth and Abigail Fleenor, Andrew and Adelyn Weaver, Elizabeth and Henry Booher, Ava, Sophia and Grant Howell, Luke and Ally Barron, Carrie Casey and Meesha Fleenor and six great-great-grandchildren.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Irene Fleenor will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with her son Rev. Gene Fleenor and Rev. R.L. Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers: Todd Weaver, Andrew Weaver, Sam Booher, Frankie Adams, Josh Wilcox, Billy Olson, Cole Grayless and Shane Fleenor.
Honorary pallbearers: Her church family at Keenburg Freewill Baptist Church and Dr. Allen Garrett
Special appreciation and thanks to the staff and nurses at Hermitage Healthcare and to Caris Hospice.
Any donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Irene Fleenor. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour at 2 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fleenor family.