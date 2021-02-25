JOHNSON CITY - Irene Laney, age 96, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee a daughter of the late Neal Calhoun and Margie Winegar Calhoun. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four children, Donald Laney, Wanda Berry, Becky Higgins, and Brenda Wright; two son-in-laws, James Markland and Armondo Becceril; one granddaughter, Jaime Markland; six brothers, and two sisters.
Irene was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved to sew, make quilts, dance and have a good time. She was one with a lively character and will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her four daughters, Patsy Markland, Phyllis Beccerril, Kathy McLean, and Marvilene Rowe and husband Joe; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; one sister, Dolores Mauk and husband Bill; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time.
