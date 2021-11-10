BRADENTON, FL - Irene Hughes Bolton, 89, Bradenton, FL, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, FL.
Irene was born in Mitchell County, NC to the late Charlie and Margaret Deaton Hughes.
Irene was a member of First United Methodist Church and worked in retail part time after her children grew up. She lived in Johnson City for 50 years before moving to Florida, where she spent the last 12 years of her life.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by: her husband of 53 years, Charles Bolton; two sisters; two brothers, three half-sisters; and four half-brothers.
Survivors include: her children, Chuck Bolton, of Bradenton, FL and Paula Bolton, of Nashville, TN; one great grandnephew, Seth Lashin; two sisters-in-law, Blanche Bolton and Kathleen Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Irene Bolton will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM Friday, November 12, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2 PM Saturday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Bolton family via www.morrisbaker.com or mailed to 5647 Key Largo Ct., Bradenton, FL 32403.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Bolton family. (423) 282-1521