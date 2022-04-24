Irene Egan Sorah, 95, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA to Grant and Armina Egan.
She Worked as a LPN for 29 years at Johnson City Medical Center. She and her husband were involved with the D.A.V. for several years. She was a volunteer at the V.A. She received the D.A.V. National Volunteer Service Award.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Perle (Jack) Sorah of 60 years; her parents; sisters, Doris Laney and Bertie Tichenor; brother, Millard Egan; daughter; Gretta Faye; son, Harold Ray Sorah; granddaughter, Joyce Lee Dye; and grandsons, James Harold Dye and Jeremy Sorah.
She is survived by her daughter, Freda Swartz (and husband Ronald); son, Joe (and wife Annette Sorah), son, Perle “Jackie” (and wife Susan); grandsons, Jonathan Sorah, Noah Sorah (and wife Michelle), Wayne Swartz, Mathew Greene (and wife Ginger); three great-grandchildren, Cyrus, Rylee, and Xander Swartz; brother, James “Jay” Egan; and special nephew/son, Robert Tichenor (and wife Patti).
Irene’s family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral will begin at 1:30 pm. A committal service will follow at 3:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens under the mausoleum portico. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 2:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Irene’s honor are preferred to the D.A.V. Washington County Chapter #9 (PO Box 1991, Johnson City, TN 37605 or 423-926-2226).
