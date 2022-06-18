ELIZABETHTON - Irene Andrews of Elizabethton, TN entered her heavenly home on Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022. She passed away peacefully at the Hermitage Healthcare Facility where she had resided for the last few years. She was born on March 9, 1924, to Frank and Minnie Potter of Butler, TN. She married James
"Hugh" Andrews in 1949 who was the love of her life and preceded her in death in 1986. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Bonnie Ward, Verdie Stanton, Maude Ward, Don Potter, JC Potter, and
Kate Stanton.
She is survived by a brother, Boyd Potter of Delaware, her children, Naomi Henderson of Orlando,
Florida, Leona Woodring, (Butch) of Chuckey, TN, Lois Carty and Alan Andrews of Elizabethton, TN, her beloved grandchildren, Thomas Geisler, Bo and Kyndall Henderson, Jeff Guinn, Justin Adams, Megan
Renfro, and Kristina, Sadie and Ben Andrews. She had four great grandchildren, Nicholas and Eliana
Guinn and Bracken and Addison Renfro. Her grandchildren were the absolute joy of her life and they all loved spending time with her. She is also survived by her dear friend, Billie Powell of Elizabethton.
Irene was a member of East Side Baptist Church where she especially loved and enjoyed her Sunday
School Class. She was a friend to everyone, and she never met a stranger. She had a way of always
making everyone feel extra special. Irene loved the outdoors which was obvious by her beautiful
flowers and immaculate yard which she loved to work in.
She will be laid to rest at Dyson Grove Cemetery where a memorial service will be held at a later date.