ELIZABETHTON - Inge Ritchie, age 96, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton. Inge was born February 23, 1926 in Frankfort, Germany to the late Margareta Kuchenbecker Simon. In addition to her mother, Inge was also preceded in death by her husband, Golman Buck Ritchie; one daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Gary Ingram; one son, Donald Wayne Ritchie; and two sisters, Mathilde Fry and Marianne Meyers.
Inge retired as a Walmart associate and was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church. She had also worked at Denise Lingerie and for Big K Department Store. Inge loved spending time with her family, shopping, watching NASCAR races, Atlanta Braves and all of Elizabethton High School sports.
Those left to cherish Inge’s memories include her son, Ronald (Nancy) Ritchie of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Craig (Karma) Ingram, Mindy Ingram Buckles all of Elizabethton, and Jacqueline (Nathaniel) Yates of Mountain City, TN; five great grandchildren, Kaylee Ingram, Maely Ingram, Hannah Morgan, Madelyn Morgan and Skylar Yates; and her special friend and caregiver Karen Crowe and her Amedysis RN- Keith Greene. Nieces and a nephew also survive.
A graveside service to honor Inge’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Steve Burleson and Reverend Jeremy Burleson officiating. Music will be under the direction of Reverend Jeremy Burleson. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Lewis, Kelly Crain and Berry Carrier. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM to go in procession.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center, 428 East G. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Inge Ritchie.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.