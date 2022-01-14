TELFORD - Infant Bruce Tucker Wilcox, age 1 month and 2 days, Telford, passed away January 13, 2022, at his residence.
Bruce was born December 11, 2021, in Johnson City and was the son of Jacob & MecKenzie Taylor Wilcox. He was also preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Charlotte Goebel, great-grandparents, Bruce & Selma Cochran Wilcox, Carl & Marjorie Taylor, great aunt, Selina Wilcox Bartley, honorary uncle, Aaron “Frosty” Foster.
He attended Church of Christ in Erwin.
In addition to his parents, survivors include a big sister, Carter Louise Wilcox; grandparents, Larry & Michelle Taylor and Scott & Lisa Wilcox; great-grandparents, Coy & Sara Armstrong; honorary great-grandmother, Lynn Combs; uncles, Ethan Taylor, Brock Taylor and Lucas Wilcox; aunts, Mariah Taylor; great aunts and uncles, Katie Armstrong, Christina Lewis (Gary), Amy Brotherton, Michael Armstrong (Lori), Shane Armstrong and Mark Bartley (Amy); special friends, Kaitie & Josh Rodrigues; and many special family members, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Winters officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
