JOHNSON CITY - Ina Mae Bowers Soto, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at NHC Healthcare.

Ina’s family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, at 3:00 pm.

