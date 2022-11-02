Ina Mae Bowers Soto Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Ina Mae Bowers Soto, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at NHC Healthcare.Ina’s family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, at 3:00 pm.A complete obituary is pending. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.comMorris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Soto family. (423) 282-1521 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morris Funeral Home Johnson City Baker Condolence Mae Bowers Soto Obituary Recommended for you ON AIR