JOHNSON CITY - Ina M. Bowers Soto, 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at NHC Healthcare.
Ina was born in Charity Hill, Tennessee, the daughter of William C. Bowers and Lola M. Carriger Bowers.
Growing up, Ina attended Siam Baptist Church and after graduating from Elizabethton High School, she left the homeplace for the Washington, D.C. area where she met her husband while working at the National Rifle Association. Ina raised her family in Kensington, Maryland. She and her husband retired to Lighthouse Point, Florida in 1984 to enjoy the beach. Ina returned to the mountains of Tennessee that she loved in 2010, where her husband, George B. Soto Jr., of 50 years preceded her in death.
Ina was an avid gardener, she enjoyed watching her backyard birds, the National Zoo Panda Cam, “Bonanza” reruns, and spending time with her daughters, (and feeding stray cat “Miss Kitty”). She also loved books, music and art of all kinds.
In addition to her husband, Ina is preceded in death by her sister, Pearl Ayers; brothers, Ray and Floyd Bowers; nephew, Larry Bowers; and niece Barbara Ayers.
Ina is survived by her twin daughters, Deborah Lee Meyer and Dianna Lynne Tucker, and her daughter, Christina Rachel Soto (Rex Whitfield); granddaughter, March Lea Gooding (Owen Bell); grandson, Jesse Dean Meyer (Louise); and great grandson, Jeremy Lee Bell.
Ina’s family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, at 3:00 pm, in the Dogwood Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/ or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN, is honored to serve the Soto family. (423) 282-1521
