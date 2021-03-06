May 28, 1928 – February 28, 2021
JOHNSON CITY - Ina Evelyn Proffitt, age 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with Lord on
February 28, 2021. Evelyn was born in Bluff City, Tennessee to the late Roy and Ina Belle Smith Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Daniel Ross Proffitt, Jr. and five of her six siblings.
Family was especially important to Evelyn. Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Penny Proffitt Maxwell and son Daniel Riley Proffitt and their families which include two granddaughters and four great grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by her youngest brother, Herbert Riley of Bluff City. Evelyn was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be remembered by her family as a wonderful cook, accomplished seamstress, family historian, preferred babysitter, loving confidante and faithful Christian.
A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers who were so dedicated to Evelyn during her decline. Diane, Alyson, Samantha, Joyce and nursing staff Megan and Devan and Chaplain Steve, you showed great compassion and kindness. Evelyn loved each of you and continually stressed her desire for you to know how much you meant to her and her family.
Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be no formal visitation or funeral. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Remembrance at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Proffitt family.