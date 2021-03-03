UNICOI - Imojean “Jean” Roberts, age 85, Unicoi, passed away Monday March 1, 2021 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Dewey and Myrtle Whittimore McInturff.
Jean was a native of Unicoi County, but had lived forty years in Johnson City before returning to Unicoi. She was a retired certified dental assistant. Jean was of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: J. Fred McInturff, J.D. “Dave” McInturff, J.B. “Bob” McInturff; four sisters: Mary McInturff Nelson, Thelma McInturff Ray, Dot McInturff, Viola McInturff Barcel; one nephew, Steve McInturff; two great nephews: Chad Vance and Luc Vance; one great niece, Megan Hulse.
Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters: Angela Roberts and Donna Gibbs; one granddaughter, Shanna Gibbs; three sisters: Peggy Johnson (Johnny) of Unicoi, Kathy Reavey (Mike) of Crowley, TX, Val Robinson (Rich) of Gettysburg, PA; five nephews: Mike Barcel, Scott McInturff, Rick McInturff, Sean Reavey, Chris Robinson; eight nieces: Sharon Gardner, Wanda Vance, Teresa Phillips, Connie Booth, Kathy McInturff, Robin Johnson, Cindy Jordan, Ashley Barcel; several great nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday March 5, 2021 in the McInturff-Barnett Cemetery. Rev. Tim Broyles will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Jean Roberts to Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church 1703 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, TN 37692; or Alzheimer’s Research https://www.alz.org/research; or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation https://secure.info-komen.org
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Roberts family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Roberts family. (423) 743-1380.