JOHNSON CITY - Imogene Wills Harrison, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on January 12, 2021.
Imogene worked at American Water Heater for 22 years. She was a loving mother and she provided care for many foster children over the years as well. She was of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lucy Wills; her husband of 51 years, Marshall Harrison; three sons, Allen and Keith Harrison and an infant son; three brothers; four sisters; and one son-in-law, Mike Hipsher.
Imogene is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (and Sammy) Feagins and Marsha Hipsher; seven grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (and Peggy) Wills and J.B. (and Marlene) Wills; and three sisters, Sue Hogan, Caroline (and Leonard) Rhea, and Barbara Wills.
Imogene’s family will receive friends at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service immediately following, beginning at 1:00 pm. Private interment will occur at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Harrison family (423) 282-1521.